The Chicago Police Department is investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred just blocks apart in Rogers Park overnight, leaving one woman and one man dead while authorities determine if the incidents are connected.

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Chicago police are investigating after two people were found shot and killed just blocks apart overnight in Rogers Park. The first incident unfolded about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Chase Avenue, when police responded to a call of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 24-year-old woman on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

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Less than two hours later and five blocks away, in the 1300 block of West Morse Avenue, a man was found with a gunshot wound in the stairwell of a CTA Red Line station. Authorities said a witness notified a CTA employee after finding the man, believed to be approximately 25 years old, lying in the stairwell. The CTA employee then called 911. A gun was found at the scene, police said.

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According to authorities, the incident has been classified as a death investigation. Both incidents drew a large police presence, with officers in each location taping off parts of the area. The Chicago Police Department told NBC Chicago it could not confirm whether the two deaths were connected.