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Chicago police investigate smash-and-grab burglary at Wicker Park jewelry store

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Chicago police investigate smash-and-grab burglary at Wicker Park jewelry store
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A popular Chicago jewelry store says 'when life gives you broken glass, you sweep it up' after a difficult start to the week.

FOX Chicago's Brittany Toolis speaks with the manager of Alexander Marks on Division Street about a smash-and-grab burglary the other night. Police say multiple suspects damaged the front glass door of the business before making entry around 2:45 a.m.A popular Chicago jewelry store says "the show goes on" after a smash-and-grab burglary early Monday in Wicker Park.

Chicago police said the break-in happened around 2:45 a.m. at a business in the 1700 block of West Division Street. The suspects damaged the front glass door to get inside, removed property and fled east on Division Street in a white sedan. No injuries were reported. Alexandra Marks said in a social media post that her Wicker Park store had been broken into and would reopen Tuesday.

Also readSecond suspect, 17, charged in string of burglaries across Chicago

The store described the incident as upsetting but said it planned to continue operating.

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"A little shaken? For sure. Slowing down? Not a chance.

When life gives you broken glass, you sweep it up. The show goes on, the sparkle continues, and we’re not going anywhere," Marks said in aPolice have not released details about how many people were involved or if there were any leads in the case.

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