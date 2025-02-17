Chicago Opens Warming Centers as Temperatures Plunge

Due to an ongoing cold weather advisory, the city of Chicago has opened numerous warming centers across various locations. Residents are encouraged to seek shelter at designated centers, including park district field houses and community service centers, to escape the frigid temperatures.

CHICAGO (CBS) — To combat freezing temperatures, warming centers are readily available across Chicago on Monday. Nearly sixty Chicago Park District field houses, along with local police stations, are serving as shelters for those seeking warmth. While libraries are closed today for President's Day, they will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, as designated warming centers. A cold weather advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. due to wind chills ranging from -15 to -25 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to climb to a high of around 11 degrees by the afternoon. Individuals in need of warmth and shelter can visit the following designated warming centers: Englewood Community Service Center at 1140 West 79th Street (312-747-0200), Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie Avenue (312-746-5400), Martin Luther King Community Service Center at 4314 South Cottage Grove (312-747-2300), North Area Community Service Center at 845 West Wilson Avenue (312-744-2580), and South Chicago Community Service Center at 8650 South Commercial Avenue (312-747-0500). The Trina Davila Community Service Center at 4312 West North Avenue is also available (312-744-2014). City officials strongly encourage residents to contact 3-1-1 for assistance. This includes requests for shelter placement, well-being checks for seniors, or reporting heat-related issues in residential buildings. Warming center hours may be extended if extreme weather conditions persist. CBS News Chicago meteorologists will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates on the evolving weather situation





cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CHICAGO WARMING CENTERS COLD WEATHER ADVISORY WIND CHILLS SHELTER CITY OFFICIALS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago Braces for Extreme Cold, City Opens Warming CentersThe city of Chicago and Cook County are preparing for a week of frigid temperatures with highs barely reaching single digits and lows dipping below zero. To combat the harsh weather, numerous warming centers are available throughout the city and county, offering shelter, warmth, and essential services to residents in need.

Read more »

Extreme Cold Grips Chicago, Triggering Flight Delays, Warming Centers, and Health ConcernsA severe cold snap has hit Chicago, leading to flight cancellations, the opening of warming centers, and health warnings. Wind chills are expected to plummet to -15 to -35 degrees Fahrenheit, prompting the city to activate resources to assist residents. The frigid temperatures have also caused Amtrak to cancel some services. Authorities advise people to take precautions against frostbite and to seek warmth in designated centers.

Read more »

Arctic Cold Blankets Chicago, Warming Centers OpenThe Chicago area is bracing for another day of frigid temperatures, with wind chills reaching as low as -35 degrees. Cold weather advisories and warnings are in effect, urging residents to take precautions against frostbite and hypothermia. Warming centers have been opened across the city to provide shelter from the extreme cold.

Read more »

Chicago Schools Close, Warming Centers Open as Dangerous Cold Weather HitsDue to dangerous cold weather expected to last through mid-week, some Chicago-area schools have closed or shifted to e-learning. The city has opened numerous warming centers to provide shelter from the extreme temperatures. The Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park is offering both shelter and warming services.

Read more »

Chicago activates warming centers ahead of long stretch of dangerous cold and wind chillsTemperatures will plunge into the single digits by early Sunday, and likely won't rise above the single digits until Wednesday.

Read more »

Chicago Braces for Cold Snap: Salvation Army Opens Warming SheltersThe Salvation Army and city resources are providing warming shelters and support services for Chicago residents facing frigid temperatures.

Read more »