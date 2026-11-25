Operations at Chicago O'Hare returned to normal after the FAA briefly paused arrivals over staffing limits at Chicago TRACON during a busy travel week.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a temporary ground stop at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday morning, ending a brief halt on arriving flights caused by an Air Traffic Control staffing shortage. This disruption occurred as Americans began one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, with the agency confirming that operations have returned to normal. Travelers who faced delays were directed to check real-time airport conditions on the Federal Aviation Administration website for the latest updates.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that arriving flights were paused due to staffing constraints at the Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control, known as Chicago TRACON. The agency emphasized that the halt was not caused by technical failures or equipment malfunctions. This specific incident at the major Chicago hub highlights the ongoing operational risks tied to staffing levels at critical air traffic facilities.

Also read Equipment outage prompts ground stop at Chicago's O’Hare Airport

This local disruption follows a week of significant airline chaos that began with a rare nationwide ground stop on November 13. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy provided details on the events that led to that broader emergency, noting that such a state had only been enacted two other times in recent U.S. history. The nationwide pause was triggered by telecommunications issues at facilities and TRACONs across the country.

During the November 13 event, the Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop out of an abundance of caution while more than 3,500 planes were in the air. Pilots and air traffic controllers followed established procedures to land aircraft safely, reducing the number of aircraft in the airspace to under 400 by 8pm ET. The agency confirmed that it did not lose all radar or telecommunications capacity during the crisis.

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the unusual nationwide ground stop to very, very old equipment that had a heart attack. He warned that aviation experts have stated a similar event could happen again if systems are not updated. Duffy argued that administration after administration has known that the Federal Aviation Administration needs money desperately to upgrade its systems.

Duffy stressed that the aviation industry is an integral part of the nation's economy and criticized current funding patterns. He explained that because the system always finds a way to make it happen despite funding gaps, lawmakers may conclude the agency does not need all the requested money. He cited air traffic control centers where controllers use umbrellas indoors during rain to protect equipment.

The Transportation Secretary also highlighted the fragility of the current system by noting that about 400 centers still use floppy disks to upgrade things. These outdated technologies contribute to the operational risks faced by travelers and airlines. The broader question raised by the recent disruptions is whether Congress and the Federal Aviation Administration will move forward with overdue system upgrades.

For passengers, the Chicago ground stop meant that arriving flights at O'Hare International Airport were held during a major holiday travel period. The Federal Aviation Administration advised travelers to check real-time airport information before heading to the airport. The episode underscores the importance of monitoring staffing levels at facilities like Chicago TRACON.

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The immediate next step for the Federal Aviation Administration is to maintain continued normal operations at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Real-time updates remain available on the official Federal Aviation Administration website for those planning travel. The aviation industry continues to monitor the situation as the busiest travel week of the year progresses.