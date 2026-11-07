Chicago mosque hosts open house after midterm election to teach and connect

A Chicago mosque is looking to bridge religious and cultural divides following the midterm elections by inviting the public to learn more about Islam.

"I really, really deeply appreciate how open this is, the opportunity to ask questions and understand more about Islam,” said Paula Bui, attendee. A Chicago mosque is looking to bridge religious and cultural divides following the midterm elections by inviting the public to learn more about Islam.

This comes as Michigan voters elected Abdul El Sayed, marking the first Muslim to be voted into the U.S. Senate.

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“It’s always wonderful to just engage with the local community and this isn’t my first time in the mosque, but it’s my first time in a mosque here in Chicago,” said Amy Montgomery, attendee. Montgomery was part of a group who got a chance to tour the mosque and meet with her Muslim neighbors. They were able to ask questions and clear up any misconceptions about the faith.

“It’s been really interesting, I really really deeply appreciate how open this is, the opportunity to ask questions and understand more about Islam,” said Paula Bui, attendee. “I think it’s important for us all to be and feel more connected to one another and be able to understand one another instead of having these barriers. ” The MCC has been around for nearly six decades.

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Different tables were set up for people to explore beliefs, principles, and teachings of Islam, including prayers and giving.

“Those teachings will help people to realize that at the end of the day all of us are humans,” said Sabeel Ahmed, Gainpeace Project Executive Director. Ahmed is also a volunteer at the mosque. He told NBC Chicago he wants people to separate the cultural practice from the actual teaching of Islam.

“When people when they see certain cultures, maybe South Arabia, Iraq, Iran, they may think that is reflective of Islam, but those are cultural practices,” he said. “Islam is something we would like them to know and get educated. ” Leaders at the mosque said this is an opportunity for people to walk away with a better understanding.

“There are more things in common between us and people of other faith,” said Shaad Syed, MCC Committee Chair. “It’s really important for us to relate what’s common between us and build a small strong bond. ” Syed said this is the second time they’re hosting this event. The center plans to do another mosque open house in a couple of months.