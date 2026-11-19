Colin Donnell returns to Chicago Med as Dr. Connor Rhodes for the Season 12 fall finale on December 9. The trailer reveals a heart transplant storyline and reunions at Gaffney Memorial Hospital.

Chicago Med is preparing to close out its fall television run with a highly anticipated storyline featuring the return of veteran cast member Colin Donnell. The NBC medical drama recently released a trailer that offers audiences their first glimpse of Donnell's reunion with the cast, marking a significant moment for fans of the series. The upcoming episode airs on Wednesday, December 9, on NBC, and the promotional material hints at a critical medical case that serves as the primary driver for his comeback to the screen.

Dr. Connor Rhodes Returns to Chicago Med

Colin Donnell reprises his role as Dr. Connor Rhodes, marking his first appearance on the series in seven years since his character exited during the Season 5 premiere. The fall finale centers on a young girl who urgently requires a heart transplant, creating the perfect narrative justification for the surgeon's return. Sharon Goodwin, portrayed by S. Epatha Merkerson, knows exactly who to call for the complex procedure, declaring in the promo, "I know a surgeon." This directive sets the stage for the dramatic reunion that defines the episode.

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Reunion with Dr. Daniel Charles and Staff

Dr. Rhodes arrives at the hospital and shares a brief but meaningful exchange with Dr. Daniel Charles, played by Oliver Platt. The two colleagues meet over coffee, with Connor stating, "Good to be back," signaling his readiness to re-engage with the team at Gaffney Memorial Hospital. The reunion highlights the long-standing professional and personal bonds between the characters, which have been absent from the screen since Donnell's character left the show following his father's murder at the hands of ex-girlfriend Ava.

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Seasonal Storytelling and Hospital Operations

The promo also reveals the hospital treating several patients at once, including one dressed as Santa, adding a seasonal touch that fits the December 9 airdate. This detail underscores the busy nature of the medical drama during the holidays, where staff must balance festive celebrations with life-saving interventions. Showrunner Allen MacDonald told People that bringing Connor back has been a priority since he joined the series, emphasizing that Donnell returns with all of Connor's warmth, intelligence, and complexity.

Future Episodes and Cast Continuity

Donnell also appears in the episode that follows the fall finale, ensuring that his character's return has lasting implications for the show's trajectory. His character exited during the Season 5 premiere after a tragic arc involving his father's murder and Ava's subsequent suicide, making his return a pivotal moment for continuity. The inclusion of Donnell in both the finale and the subsequent episode suggests that Dr. Connor Rhodes is reclaiming his place within the core ensemble of Chicago Med.