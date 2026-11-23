Dr. Connor Rhodes returns to Chicago Med for two episodes in Season 12. Sarah Ramos also returns as Dr. Lenox while S. Epatha Merkerson resumes her role as executive director Gaffney Medical Center.

Colin Donnell is officially returning to the television series Chicago Med as Dr. Connor Rhodes for two episodes during the twelfth season. This return follows a seven-year absence from the drama, which is set at Gaffney Medical Center. The character previously departed the show in the season five premiere, making his comeback a significant event for the long-running One Chicago franchise.

Leadership Changes at Gaffney Medical Center

The cast adjustments begin with the return of Sarah Ramos as Dr. Lenox, who is rejoining the medical staff at Gaffney. Simultaneously, S. Epatha Merkerson clears the path for her character, Sharon Goodwin, to resume her position as executive director. Goodwin had faced significant obstacles in her role, including interference from individuals making medical decisions based on budget cuts rather than clinical needs. Her reinstatement removes these administrative barriers, allowing the emergency department doctors and nurses to provide care without compromising patient safety for financial reasons.

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Colin Donnell Breaks Seven-Year Hiatus

Dr. Connor Rhodes returns to Gaffney Medical Center in the upcoming fall finale, which airs on NBC on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET. This marks the first time the character has walked the hospital halls since the season five premiere. Goodwin will recruit Rhodes specifically to assist with a young patient requiring a complicated surgery. While his departure in season five was dramatic, it left him alive and physically well, setting the stage for his eventual return under the new showrunner Allen MacDonald, who replaced Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov.

Scheduled Return and Winter Premiere Timeline

Viewers will encounter a notable gap between Rhodes appearances in season twelve. After the fall finale on December 9, his next episode is scheduled to air during the winter premiere. While NBC has not confirmed the exact date for the winter premiere, historical patterns for One Chicago shows suggest a return within the first two weeks of the new year. The next three-part One Chicago crossover is scheduled for January 13, leading to the likelihood that Chicago Med returns on January 6. This creates a hiatus of nearly a full month between his two installments, which is significantly longer than Nick Gehlfuss brief return in season eleven.

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Historical Significance of Rhodes Character

Colin Donnell holds the distinction of being the very first major character introduced in Chicago Med series premiere. He appeared before the original core cast members, including S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Yaya DaCosta, and Nick Gehlfuss, who were part of the Chicago Fire backdoor pilot. Rhodes was involved in the show first crisis immediately after an incident on the elevated train required his trauma skills. His dynamic with Dr. Will was one of the earliest storylines, establishing him as the face of the medical drama.

Current Cast Dynamics at Gaffney

Goodwin and Dr. Charles are currently the only series regulars remaining from Rhodes original stint at Gaffney Medical Center. The return of Donnell allows fans to see how he fits in with the new wave of characters and staff members. The narrative tension will likely explore whether Rhodes remains ready to handle the chaos of an emergency room after seven years away. Some concerns exist that the extended break between episodes might impact viewer engagement, especially if the January 13 crossover event draws substantial attention. Nevertheless, the return of an original series star on a milestone episode provides a substantial boost for the franchise as it approaches the conclusion of its run before 2027.