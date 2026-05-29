Chicago mayor sees Pope Leo XIV as key ally on social justice, migration after Vatican meeting

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has cast Pope Leo XIV as a global ally on social justice, migration and reparations after meeting the Chicago-born pontiff at the Vatican.

What to know about Code Noir, a shocking French law that oversaw the slavery of 1.4 million AfricansChilean American stolen as a baby reunites with his mom and gets a second chance at familyJudge refuses to block Trump order to limit mail voting.

There's no immediate effect on the midtermsClaude Lemieux, the feisty four-time Stanley Cup champion for Avalanche, Devils and Habs, dies at 60Bruce Springsteen calls out the White House and announces a protest festivalAP Entertainment WireCaesars Entertainment, a Las Vegas Strip icon, is sold for nearly $6 billionA red fox stows away on a cargo ship, traveling from England to the USWhy your co-worker might be listening to music tuned to 432 hertzAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sese of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketDe la Espriella,"El Tigre" que promete mano dura contra el narco y los grupos armados en ColombiaGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump

There's no immediate effect on the midtermsClaude Lemieux, the feisty four-time Stanley Cup champion for Avalanche, Devils and Habs, dies at 60Bruce Springsteen calls out the White House and announces a protest festivalAP Entertainment WireCaesars Entertainment, a Las Vegas Strip icon, is sold for nearly $6 billionA red fox stows away on a cargo ship, traveling from England to the USWhy your co-worker might be listening to music tuned to 432 hertzAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sese of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketDe la Espriella,"El Tigre" que promete mano dura contra el narco y los grupos armados en ColombiaGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump





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