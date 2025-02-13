Chicago Mayor Releases Gift Room Video Amid Ethics Concerns

Following accusations of improperly accepting valuable gifts, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released a video tour of the city's 'gift room' and implemented new transparency protocols.

The City of Chicago recently unveiled a video tour of its 'gift room' following accusations from a watchdog group that Mayor Brandon Johnson improperly accepted valuable gifts. On Wednesday, the city also announced new protocols for managing gifts, including a public log and quarterly video recordings of the 'gift room' contents. This transparency initiative comes in response to the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) alleging that Johnson received valuable gifts without reporting them.

The alleged unreported gifts included jewelry, alcohol, AirPods, designer handbags, and a size 14 men's shoe, raising ethical concerns. The new protocols, implemented on Tuesday, mandate that officials report and accurately log all gifts within 10 days, store them in a designated public viewing area with quarterly video recordings, and donate any excess gifts. The inaugural video log, released on Wednesday, showcased artwork, clothing, hats, and shoes. This footage aims to counter the OIG's claims that Johnson denied internal investigators access to the gift room during an unannounced inspection in November. A written log, spanning 18 pages, details each item, its location, and the donating organization. 'These procedures reaffirm the Mayor’s commitment to ethical governance and transparency and ensure prompt disclosure of all gifts received on behalf of the City,' stated the Mayor's office. Johnson previously refuted the inspector general's claims, calling them a 'mischaracterization,' while maintaining he never personally benefited from any gifts. The OIG report listed several items, including Hugo Boss cuff links, a personalized Montblanc pen, a 2023 U.S. National Soccer Team jersey, a Gucci tote bag, a Kate Spade red purse, and Carrucci size 14 shoes, from February 2, 2022, through March 20, 2024. While the video log, dated February 11, captures some of these items, the online log, as of Wednesday, does not account for the tote bag, purse, or shoes. Other items, such as the cuff links and pen, appear in the log but lack information about their donors.Inspector General for the City of Chicago Deborah Witzburg expressed concerns to Fox News Digital on Wednesday night, stating that the 22-second video only partially reveals some items, presenting 'practical challenges.' 'There are some things visible in the video which are maybe recognizable, but I don't know that anybody is in a position to look at that video and find the pair of Hugo Boss cuff links or the personalized Montblanc pen,' Witzburg said. She emphasized that the video does not replace public access, a right citizens are entitled to. Witzburg also highlighted her 'deep concern' that even recently logged gifts lack donor information. 'That continues to be really problematic,' she stated. 'It doesn't suggest to me that, at least in that regard, we've made a lot of progress… We talk a lot about the fact that the City of Chicago operates at this deficit of legitimacy, and that for decades and generations, the city has given no one any reason to afford the government the benefit of the doubt. And that really matters in a situation like this.'Witzburg explained the concern that gifts might be given or received with the intention of influencing city government decisions or actions. 'We can't have a ‘for sale’ sign on the door to City Hall,' she stated. 'The city's ethics rules contain these requirements on gifts, and there are very clear rules on how to handle gifts accepted on behalf of the city.'





