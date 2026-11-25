Thousands of Mayor Brandon Johnson's signatures have been thrown out, renewing criticism of Chicago's ballot access requirements and sparking fresh calls for reform.

As Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson maintains a small margin of signatures over the petition threshold, some are calling for a change in the system. Thousands of Mayor Brandon Johnson's signatures have been thrown out, renewing criticism of Chicago's ballot access requirements and sparking fresh calls for reform.

Chicago's petition requirements for mayoral candidates are drawing renewed scrutiny as Mayor Johnson faces challenges to thousands of signatures submitted to qualify for the ballot. Candidates for Chicago mayor must submit 12,500 valid signatures to appear on the ballot; though most collect thousands more to guard against challenges that could invalidate some signatures.

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"Signatures evolve over time. Sometimes it is not clear based upon what's in front of the judges if in fact it is the same signature," Johnson said. Thousands of Johnson's petition signatures have been thrown out. He currently has roughly 1,000 more signatures than required, leaving little margin above the threshold.

While the mayor has"Twelve thousand five hundred: still way more than any other big city in the country. It's also way more than you need to run for governor. It's way more than you need to run for any statewide office," said Austin Berg, executive director of the Chicago Policy Center. Only 5,000 signatures are required for statewide office.

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According to research from the Chicago Policy Center, Chicago mayoral candidates need more signatures than candidates in nine of the other largest U.S. cities combined. Berg said the city should modernize the signature-gathering process by using apps that can verify signatures in real time rather than relying on workers to manually review paper petitions line by line.

"Is it numbered correctly? Is this address the same as this name? Is the name written in cursive? What does any of this stuff have to do with running the third biggest city in America?

It's just ridiculous," Berg said. Critics argue the petition system dates back to the era of machine politics, when mayors could rely on patronage networks to gather large numbers of signatures and maintain political power.

"The patronage system is dead, and this should have gone away with it," said state Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago. Ford has been trying since 2018 to pass legislation that would lower the signature threshold for Chicago mayoral candidates.

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"This wouldn't favor anyone in this election, but it would set up a more fairer democracy moving forward," Ford said. As Ford prepares to leave for Congress in January, he is hoping to secure passage of the legislation before the end of his time in Springfield.

Meanwhile, Johnson is expected to learn within the next several weeks whether he has enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. Ground stop lifted after staffing issue at O'Hare amid busy Thanksgiving travel period