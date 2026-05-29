Chicago Mayor Johnson hopes to enlist pope in reparations fight after he apologized for 'scourge of slavery'

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson plans to ask Pope Leo XIV to use his pulpit to support reparations as part of his Repair Chicago initiative addressing historical harms.

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Dan Dakich FIRES BACK | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichBlack New Yorkers deserve a check of '800K' as locals demand reparations from the government Black New Yorkers demand cash reparations from the government as state officials work toward issuing some form of compensation for slavery or other past racial injustices.met with Johnson as the mayor led a Chicago delegation that included George Floyd family lawyer Antonio Romanucci on a Thursday trip to the Vatican. BRANDON JOHNSON BLASTED BY FELLOW DEMOCRAT AFTER TEEN ALLEGEDLY STRIKES 5 OFFICERS DURING TAKEOVER CHAOS Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson gifts Pope Leo XIV a key to Chicago, the city in which the Pope was born and raised.

May 28, 2026.to"gather lived experiences of harm of Black Chicagoans" to provide reparations for Black residents, he will try to capitalize on his visit with Pope Leo XIV to garner support for the cause. In 2024, Johnson signed an executive order establishing a reparations task force of 40 members that addresses"historical harms committed against Black Chicagoans and their ancestors through the form of reparations.

","Before boarding a flight to Rome for his visit with the pope, Johnson was asked whether he intends to ask Leo to use his pulpit to support reparations for local descendants of African American slaves. "Leo called the Vatican’s record a"wound in Christian memory. " Chicago's Democratic mayor, Brandon Johnson gifts Pope Leo XIV a Chicago Cubs hat during a visit to the Vatican on May 28, 2026.

Johnson said he would thank the pope for recognizing"the harm that slavery caused across the globe" and in Chicago.

"Noting that America is just over a month away from celebrating its 250th birthday, Johnson said, ‘This nation is not what it is without the free labor and the forced labor of Black people,’" the Sun-Times reported. The outlet reported further,"Johnson said the pope’s apology and long-awaited recognition of the social and economic wounds that still linger from slavery is ‘very much aligned with’ his own ongoing effort to"repair the harm that has been caused by slavery.

" " encounter that I’m going to have with the highest-profile religious leader on the planet is also moving our agenda forward," Johnson said. "That conversation is not separate and apart from the work that’s happening in Springfield or City Council or anywhere else. " Johnson’s office announced the Repair Chicago effort would involve"bus tours, panel discussions, town halls and hearings," helping the task force members gather input for the administration’s reparations study.

Chicago could follow several states and local municipalities looking to implement reparations to some degree. On the state level, expenses. The program issues $25,000 direct cash payments to Black residents and descendants of Black residents who lived in Evanston between 1919 and 1969. Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and received the University of Pennsylvania's





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