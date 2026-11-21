Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is fighting to keep his name on the 2027 ballot while his administration faces a fiscal and leadership meltdown, including a CFO resignation, a credit rating warning, and a City Council investigation into financial reporting.

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Election officials are reviewing challenges to more than 25,000 of Johnson's nominating signatures ahead of the Feb. 23, 2027, mayoral election — a threshold fight unfolding just days after his third chief financial officer in 10 months abruptly resigned, Standard & Poor's placed Chicago's credit rating on negative watch and the City Council voted 45-5 to investigate three years of city financial reporting for possible misstatements. Despite the mounting pressure, Johnson brushed off questions about whether he will survive the ballot challenge.about the challenge.

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"Looking forward to building the safest, most affordable big city in America, and we're going to continue to do that work. "Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks to demonstrators in Grant Park who were protesting the policies of President Donald Trump and showing their support for union labor on May 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. The demonstration was one of more than a thousand scheduled to take place around the country today.

Johnson needs 12,500 valid signatures to qualify for Chicago's Feb. 23, 2027, mayoral ballot. Hearing officers at the Chicago Board of Elections are reviewing more than 25,000 signatures challenged by supporters of perennial mayoral candidate Willie Wilson. Johnson's campaign says 6,718 signatures were not challenged and projects that he would finish with 14,788 valid signatures if the first day's 32% validation rate holds.

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That would put him 2,288 signatures above the requirement, but the figure is the campaign's estimate, not a final board tally. The objectors say early rulings are favoring their challenge, and the review remains unresolved. The turmoil inside City Hall accelerated following the sudden departure of chief financial officer Ashlee Gabrysch, who said continuing in the role would"compromise my integrity and professional obligations.

" Johnson later said she"wasn't the right fit.

" "It’s yet another high-level change in the mayor’s administration, and is a sign of continuing turmoil and a lack of direction at a very key time for the city, especially for him heading into a mayoral election," David Greising, CEO of the Better Government Association, A survey of 1,108 adults by NORC at the University of Chicago, conducted Sept. 13-23, found that 22.2% approved of4 OF NATION'S LARGEST CITIES NOW LED BY SOCIALIST MAYORS AFTER TUESDAY'S ELECTION, AFFECTING TENS OF MILLIONSMeanwhile, Johnson's proposed $17.6 billion 2027 budget is intended to close an $882.4 million gap, but a 28-member City Council bloc told him it did not see the votes needed to pass his tax proposals.

Standard & Poor's ultimately placed Chicago's BBB general-obligation rating on negative CreditWatch, citing the budget stalemate and management instability. The agency said there was at least a 50% chance of a downgrade within 90 days, which could raise the city's borrowing costs. The City Council eventually voted 45-5 on Wednesday to authorize an independent review of three years of financial reporting for possible material or intentional misstatements.

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Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks during a press conference announcing the top-voted name in the city's 2026"You Name a Snowplow" contest,"Abolish ICE," Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in ChicagoFox News Digital reached out to Mayor Brandon Johnson's office and campaign, the Chicago Board of Elections, and Christopher Berry, a University of Chicago professor and faculty director of the Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation, which commissioned the ChicagoSpeaks survey conducted by NORC. They did not respond by publication.

Alec Schemmel is a Politics Reporter for Fox News Digital who is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina but now resides in the Washington D.C. -Baltimore Metro Area.