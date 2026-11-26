A Chicago man is facing felony reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence charges in connection with a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side that killed his passenger early last year.

A 31-year-old Chicago man faces felony reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges in a deadly 2025 Northwest Side crash. Police arrested Fernan Millan-Morales in Des Plaines on Tuesday, more than 21 months after the collision in Dunning.

The high-speed wreck killed his 29-year-old male passenger and critically injured a female passenger. A Chicago man is facing felony reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence charges in connection with aFernan Millan-Morales, 31, was arrested Tuesday in suburban Des Plaines after police identified him as the driver behind the Feb. 8, 2025, wreck in the 4200 block of North Oak Park Avenue.

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One felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicleOne felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in an accident causing bodily harm Police said Millan-Morales was speeding when he crashed into a light pole, fatally injuring his 29-year-old male passenger. The fatal crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2025, in the Dunning neighborhood. Police said patrolling officers spotted a gray sedan speeding northbound on Oak Park Avenue.