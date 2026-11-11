Chicago man charged in Auburn Gresham sex assault and home invasion due in court

The man charged with a home invasion and sexual assault in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood last week will appear in court Wednesday.

Calvin Lindsey, 55, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and inflicting harm, home invasion with sexual offense, residential burglary, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated criminal sexual assault and kidnapping with force or threat to force, all felonies.

Police said around 10:30 a.m. Friday, a woman was home alone when Lindsey allegedly broke into her apartment, burglarized it and sexually assaulted her while armed with a gun. The building's owner said the same man had burglarized multiple units in the apartment building after getting in by bumping a gate from the back alley open and entering through an unlocked door.

Also read Chicago police speaking to person of interest in Auburn Gresham sex assault, home invasion

The landlord it took hours for police to respond to the home invasions and sex assault, even as he, the victim and the victim's fiancé called 911 multiple times. The landlord said video from his building's surveillance videos captured the man, allegedly Lindsey, rifling through rooms in different apartments, stealing handguns, a game console and cell phones. Police said Lindsey was arrested Sunday less than a mile from the building at 75th and Aberdeen.

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He is due in court Wednesday afternoon. But questions remain about why CPD had such a slow response time, with officers not arriving at the building until about five hours after the assault. Detectives searching for more victims of suspected rapist