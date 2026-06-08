Chicago man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's apartment, violently kidnapping her

A Chicago man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's Addison apartment and kidnapping her earlier this year will remain in custody while his case moves forward.

A judge ordered 33-year-old Tomie Nickles III held in custody as he faces kidnapping, home invasion, burglary and domestic battery charges. Prosecutors allege Nickles broke into his ex-girlfriend's Addison apartment, dragged her to a vehicle and assaulted her during a forced ride in March.

Tomie Nickles III, 33, was charged with two counts of kidnapping, home invasion, residential burglary, six counts of domestic battery and two counts of unlawful restraint. The attack happened on March 8 while the woman was sleeping in her apartment. She was awakened by a crash and saw Nickles standing in the hallway of her apartment by the bedroom door.

Nickles allegedly grabbed the woman by the arm and neck, dragged her from the apartment and through a courtyard before forcing her into a vehicle parked outside. While driving, Nickles held the victim by the neck and face and pushed her face against the passenger-side window, officials said. Prosecutors said Nickles eventually returned to the woman's residence and allowed her to leave the vehicle before fleeing the area.

Nickles was arrested on Wednesday and a DuPage County judge ordered him to be held in custody ahead of his next court appearance.

"I can’t begin to imagine the terror this innocent woman must have felt when she was allegedly suddenly awoken in the middle of the night, violently kidnapped from her home and physically assaulted during the ensuing car ride," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "While the psychological damage allegedly caused by Mr. Nickles can certainly be debilitating, we are all extremely thankful that the physical injuries she sustained, allegedly at the hands of Mr. Nickles, were not life-threatening. "





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