Chicago Loses Key Agency Leaders: Aviation, Emergency Management, and Police Accountability

She is lauded for her commitment to supporting diverse businesses and expanding opportunities for Chicagoans. Mayor Brandon Johnson praised Rhee's decades of service, highlighting her dedication to public service and her lasting impact on the city's airports. Meanwhile, Jose Tirado, executive director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), announced his departure after nearly three years in the role. Tirado expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve alongside various city departments, particularly recognizing the invaluable work of 911 and 311 operators. Mayor Johnson commended Tirado's leadership, pointing to significant reductions in crime and the successful hosting of the 2024 Democratic National Convention as key achievements during his tenure. Andrea Kersten, the chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), also announced her resignation after four years. Kersten emphasized COPA's progress in establishing itself as an independent and transparent voice in the city's public safety system, noting its partial compliance with the Federal Consent Decree and its national leadership in civilian oversight. COPA's achievements, according to Kersten, solidify its foundation for continued success. While the city searches for a replacement for Kersten, Francisco Velez, deputy district chief and special events liaison at OEMC, will serve as interim executive director. The mayor's office indicated that John Roberson, Mayor Johnson's Chief Operating Officer and former aviation commissioner under Mayor Richard M. Daley, is the frontrunner to succeed Rhee.





