Chicago honors veterans and their families at annual Soldier Field ceremony

Veterans, military representatives, elected officials and community partners gathered at Soldier Field on Wednesday for Chicago's annual Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony, honoring the service of military members and recognizing the sacrifices made by their families.

Veterans, military representatives, elected officials and community partners gathered at Soldier Field on Wednesday for Chicago's annual Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony, honoring the service of military members and recognizing the sacrifices made by their families.

The event, held inside the gates of Soldier Field, served as an observance of the holiday and paid tribute to men and women who have served in the military. Walidah Bennett, founder and CEO of the Multi Faith Veterans Initiative at DePaul University, delivered the keynote address.

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Inspired by her father's military service and the loss of her veteran son nearly 20 years ago, Bennett spoke about challenges facing veterans and their families while Chicago's mayor and other dignitaries attended the ceremony. Before the ceremony and the traditional wreath laying, attendees also had access to a resource fair featuring local veterans organizations and city offices.7 minutes ago21-year-old shot to death in front of his father while delivering food in Logan Square, family says "This day is amazing to me, for me.

As a result, I was telling people I did push-ups for this and I just want to, I'm excited for this date because it represents us and gives us acknowledgment," said Vonda Franks, a U.S. Army veteran. Africa Miller, a U.S. Navy veteran, said the observance also provides an opportunity to honor those who served and encourage current military members.

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"I look at it as remembering those who have served. It's an opportunity to show the active duties service members what they can look forward to. A lot of time the Vietnam vets were not welcome when they came home, so now that has changed and the younger service members need to see that so they can be proud to serve," Miller said.

The Soldier Field ceremony was one of several events held across the area to recognize the courage, sacrifice and dedication of members of the United States Armed Forces.20 minutes ago