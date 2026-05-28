Chicago high school soccer star reunites with team after weeks in ICE custody

A Chicago high school soccer star reunited with his team on Wednesday after weeks in immigration custody.

You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.

, Ricardo Hernandez-Navarrete was especially grateful to step on the field Wednesday for a highly anticipated intramural soccer tournament to close out the school year at Mather High School.

"It's so beautiful, so beautiful. I'm happy to be here," said Hernandez-Navarrete, who is committed to playing soccer at Truman College this fall. The 18-year-old Chicago Public Schools student and his mother Liliana were taken into ICE custody in March after they were detained during a routine check-in tied to their family's asylum case.

"We knew he had a hearing Tuesday, so some of the students were like, 'hey can we save him a spot on the team? ' and I'm like, I'm not going to say no," Navarrete's coach, Enrique Cervantes, said.and he was back on the soccer field by Wednesday. His mother was granted bond last Tuesday and released shortly after.

Hernandez-Navarrete and his mother were released from detention, their legal battle is not over as they still need to appear before an immigration judge as their asylum case moves forward. Originally from Colombia, their family has been living in the United States for three years and applied for asylum after fleeing Colombia out of concerns for their safety.

His release comes amid stricter enforcement efforts now requiring asylum seekers to pay an asylum application fee or risk rejection of their pending applications. Every year a person's application is pending---which can span several years---they're obligated to pay the annual asylum fee, explained Chicago attorney Enrique Espinoza. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will begin rejecting pending applications for those who fail to pay the annual fees on Friday.





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago Public Schools student detained by ICE during asylum check-in released from custodyA Chicago teen being held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Kentucky is now on his way home, after a judge allowed him to go free on bond just in time to graduate from high school.

Read more »

CPS student reunites with mother in Chicago after both were detained by ICERicardo Navarrete and his mother, Liliana, were taken into custody nearly two months ago during a meeting over their request for asylum.

Read more »

Chicago high school student, mother reunited after release from ICE custodyA high school soccer player and his mother shared a long-awaited reunion after both were released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Read more »

Conditions at ICE's holding facility at 26 Federal Plaza subject of a court hearing WednesdayThe ICE facility at 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan has been at the center of widespread criticism from pro-immigration advocates.

Read more »