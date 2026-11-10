Chicago Heights police seek jacket owner after human remains found

Chicago Heights police are seeking help identifying a Nickelodeon jacket after skeletal remains were found in a garbage can, as neighbors describe the disturbing discovery.

Skeletal remains were discovered inside a garbage can near Chicago Road and Elmwood Drive in Chicago Heights on Sunday. Police released reference photos of a distinctive Nickelodeon jacket and spent Monday canvassing the neighborhood for information.

A neighbor said the garbage can was not present when she walked her dog in the area Friday afternoon, two days before the discovery. Police investigating the discovery of human remains inside a garbage can in Chicago Heights are asking for the public's help identifying the possible owner of a distinctive Nickelodeon jacket recovered as evidence. The remains were found Sunday near Chicago Road and Elmwood Drive. Authorities have since confirmed they are skeletal remains belonging to an unidentified person.

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Officers responded around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, to the area of Chicago Road and Elmwood Drive after receiving a report of suspicious circumstances. Police confirmed the discovery and transported the remains to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office for further examination. On Monday, Nov. 9, the skeletal remains were examined by the medical examiner's office, but the results are still pending. Officials have only confirmed that the remains belong to an unidentified person.

The person's approximate age, race and gender have not yet been determined. During the initial stages of the investigation, Chicago Heights police identified and collected several pieces of evidence. Nickelodeon jacket | Chicago Heights Police DepartmentInvestigators are asking for help identifying anyone who may have owned or been known to possess this type of jacket. Neighbors react to disturbing discoveryPolice spent Monday going door to door in the neighborhood, speaking with residents who may have seen or heard something.

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"It's scary because nothing ever happens here on the north side of Chicago. It's the first time. And I actually walked my dog here on the highway in the grass where the garbage can was found and I was there Friday afternoon and it was not there Friday afternoon so I had to be dumped between Friday night and whenever they found it," Lien said.

A neighbor who discovered the remains did not want to appear on camera but told FOX Chicago the situation was a tragedy and expressed hope that the person could be identified so their family could get answers. This is the third reported discovery of human remains in garbage cans in the Chicago area this year. In early July, the remains of Zenobia Wetherspoon were found in a garbage can in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Later that month, two legs and part of a skull were discovered inside another garbage can near East 68th Street. Identity of deceased remains unknownThe person's approximate age, race and gender remain unknown, pending further forensic examination by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the discovery or whether the recovered jacket belonged to the deceased.

The investigation is being conducted by the Chicago Heights Police Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, with assistance from Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Anyone with information about the possible owner of the Nickelodeon jacket is asked to contact Chicago Heights police at The information in this report came from the Chicago Heights Police Department, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office and FOX Chicago reporting.