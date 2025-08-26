Chicago Grocery Store Owner Sentenced to 42 Months in Prison for $8 Million Nutrition Program Fraud

A Chicago grocery store owner was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for defrauding government nutrition programs of over $8 million by illegally redeeming SNAP and WIC benefits.

A Chicago grocery store owner, Yousef Abu Alhawa, has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for orchestrating an elaborate scheme that defrauded government nutrition programs of over $8 million. According to court documents, Alhawa, 50, admitted to illegally redeeming benefits from both the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ( SNAP ) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children ( WIC ) between 2011 and 2019.

His fraudulent activities involved redeeming benefits for ineligible items, cash transactions, and even redeeming benefits on behalf of stores that were not authorized to participate in the programs. Alhawa's deception extended to his tax filings, as he admitted to submitting false returns, leading to over $610,000 in losses for federal and state agencies. On August 20th, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger handed down a sentence of 42 months in prison for Alhawa and ordered him to reimburse $8.9 million to the U.S. Treasury, the IRS, and the state of Illinois. Federal prosecutors have emphasized the severity of Alhawa's crimes, stating that his actions undermined public trust in the nation's largest nutrition program.Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Mower, in a sentencing memo, pointed out that Alhawa's scheme not only deprived the vital programs of crucial financial resources intended for those in need but also risked eroding public confidence in government benefit systems. This case, investigated by the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General, serves as a stark warning against exploiting government programs for personal gain





Fraud Government Programs SNAP WIC Chicago

