Here comes the chilly weather, just in time for Thanksgiving week.

Monday morning in the Chicago area started out cold, with feels-like temperatures in the 20s, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott said, with high temperatures rising into the mid-to-upper 30s by the afternoon.

Tuesday morning will be even chillier, Scott said, with the"coldest air of the season" arriving overnight and temperatures feeling like they're in the teens to the north and northwest. By the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the 40s. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s through the week. Conditions will be mostly dry and cloudy through Wednesday, Scott said, but that will change Thanksgiving Day as a"large storm system" with waves of rain showers moves in.

Also read Rain moves through Philadelphia region ahead of early Thanksgiving travel

Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, rain will begin to develop to the south, Scott said, with showers lifting north through Thanksgiving afternoon and evening. Some showers will linger into early Friday, Scott said. MORE: Chicago Thanksgiving Parade to start an hour earlier for the first time in 92 years Depending on how cold temperatures get, snow may mix in, especially in the central part of Illinois and areas away from the lake, maps from the National Weather Service showed.

"We're still several days away," Scott said. "It could turn colder and turn rain into a rain-snow mix as we get into Thanksgiving Day. " A large storm system will impact the eastern US this week, bringing waves of rain showers to our area. Depending on temperatures, snow may mix with rain at times primarily in the blue shaded area.

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At this point, chances for meaningful snow accumulations appear low . Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-to-upper 40s by the weekend, another chance of showers Saturday. Early next week, temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 40s and even low 50s. The latest temperature outlook for the end of November and early December shows that above-average temperatures are likely.

The outlook comes as a very strong El Niño winter is predicted this year, with past