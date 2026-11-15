Chicago Fire Star Robyn Coffin Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Robyn Coffin of Chicago Fire has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She faces a partial mastectomy on December 3. A GoFundMe page has been launched to help cover medical bills and lost wages while she recovers.

Actress Robyn Coffin, known for her role as Cindy Herrmann on the NBC drama Chicago Fire, announced on Friday that she has received a breast cancer diagnosis. This personal health update follows a period of support from her castmates and friends within the production team.

Surgery Plan and Recovery Timeline

Coffin is scheduled to undergo a partial mastectomy on December 3, according to a GoFundMe page established by Coffin and Gianine DeFrancesco. The final determination of the surgical procedure may change if a pre-operative visit later in the month indicates that a full mastectomy is required instead.

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If the surgery remains a partial mastectomy, Coffin anticipates a recovery period that will prevent her from working for three weeks. The statement notes that this timeframe could extend if the procedure proves to be more extensive than initially expected, directly impacting her ability to continue her role on the series.

Funding Medical Costs and Lost Wages

The financial goal for the fundraising campaign is set at $75,000 to support Coffin and her husband, Grant, during her medical treatment. Although donations have already surpassed $14,000, the campaign highlights that estimated medical bills could reach up to $40,000, excluding potential surprises.

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Organizers emphasize that insurance will not cover every expense, creating gaps that the fundraising efforts aim to fill. The funds are designated to sustain the couple while Coffin is off work, covering potential costs for extended recovery, medicines not fully covered by plans, and other unexpected medical needs.

Castmates and Fans Show Support

Coffin received immediate encouragement from her Chicago Fire colleagues, including Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Stella Kidd. Mayo shared a link to the GoFundMe page on her Instagram stories, describing Coffin as a beautiful and wonderful woman in need of support from the community.

Hanako Greensmith, who portrays Violet on the NBC series, also contributed a donation to the campaign. Coffin has portrayed the character Cindy Herrmann since the drama began airing in 2012, establishing a long-standing connection with the show and its audience.

Acting Career and Professional History

Coffin began her professional acting career in 2011 with a guest role in The Chicago Code. Her subsequent credits include roles in the films Unexpected and The Life And Death Of An Unhappily Married Man, both released in 2015.

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Over the years, she has made minor appearances in shows such as Under Covers, Chicago Med, and Empire, where she played Dr. Francine Katz in 2017. Her filmography also includes appearances in The Blackwood Prophecies, Hot Date, The Misadventures Of Mistress Maneater, Later Days, and Love & Irony, which is scheduled for release in 2025.