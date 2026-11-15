‘Chicago Fire’ Star Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Robyn Coffin will be undergoing a partial mastectomy.

“Chicago Fire” actress Robyn Coffin has been diagnosed with breast cancer, revealing the news on a GoFundMe page to support her medical bills. Coffin, who has played Cindy Herrmann on all 13 seasons of the NBC show, will undergo a right partial mastectomy in December.

The surgery, along with hospital bills, will cost Coffin and her husband Grant Edmonds up to $40,000 with insurance. Coffin has received support from her Chicago Fire co-stars, with Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Stella Kidd on the show, encouraging her Instagram followers to donate to the GoFundMe page.

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