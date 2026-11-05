Chicago Fire Season 15: Joe Minoso's Cruz Departs Squad 3 After 300 Episodes

Chicago Fire confirms Joe Minoso's character Matthew Cruz exits Squad 3 in Season 15, Episode 5. Discover the reasons behind his departure and the impact on Firehouse 51.

Chicago Fire season 15, episode 5, titled Three Hundred, marked a significant milestone for the NBC drama as it celebrated its 300th episode broadcast. While the episode served as a celebration for the Firehouse 51 family, it simultaneously delivered a major emotional loss for the characters and viewers alike. The narrative focused heavily on the confirmed exit of actor Joe Minoso from the series, finalizing the departure of his character, Lieutenant Matthew Cruz, from the Chicago Fire Department. This event concluded a long-running arc that had captivated audiences since the show premiered.

Triggering Factors for Matthew Cruz Exit

The decision for Matthew Cruz to leave the CFD was established prior to the new season premiere, which is part of NBC's 2026 fall schedule. His traumatic injury early in the season set the initial stage for his potential departure, raising concerns given the show's history of killing off fan-favorite characters. However, unlike the fates of other firefighters such as Otis and Shay, Cruz survived his injuries, shifting the narrative question to what would ultimately draw him away from active duty. The birth of his twin daughters proved to be the decisive factor that ended his quest to rejoin Squad 3 at Firehouse 51.

Also read Chicago Fire Joe Cruz Exit Season 15 Episode 1 Details

Family Influence on Cruz Career Decision

Although Cruz's daughters were born without issues and he received positive news regarding his ability to return to active duty in the future, his family was visibly distressed by the prospect. His son, Young Otis, questioned why someone else's father could not perform the dangerous job, highlighting the family's fear and reluctance. This reaction, combined with the realization that he needed help to hold his newborn babies, convinced Cruz that he must prioritize his role as a father. His wife, Chloe, can work remotely, and her parents in Minneapolis are eager to assist with childcare, making a relocation feasible.

Severide Reaction to Squad 3 Departure

Cruz approached his longtime Squad officer, Kyle Severide, on the apparatus floor at Firehouse 51 to break the news of his resignation. Severide initially reacted with denial and bargaining, suggesting that Cruz might require more than 90 days to be ready for full duty. He acknowledged the difficulty of the recent months but struggled to accept the permanent nature of the decision. Cruz remained firm in his stance, reminding Severide that this was the hardest decision he had ever made, despite the support Severide had provided during his rehabilitation.

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Emotional Plea Between Firehouse 51 Friends

Severide responded to the news with a personal plea, reminding Cruz that they had been riding beside each other for 12 years. He expressed a strong desire for Cruz to remain beside him, framing the request as a personal appeal between friends rather than a professional directive from a captain. This emotional response highlighted the deep bond between the two characters and added weight to the drama of the episode. By using Severide as a counterpoint, the narrative justified Cruz's choice, demonstrating that if even Severide could not change his mind, the decision was final and deeply meaningful.

Impact on Firehouse 51 and Squad 3 Future

The departure of Matthew Cruz represents a catastrophic loss for Kyle Severide and Firehouse 51, particularly regarding the composition of Squad 3. For more than a decade, the squad consisted of Severide, Cruz, Capp, and Tony, forming a solid and trusted unit. With Cruz leaving, Severide is now responsible for replacing a member who was considered irreplaceable for many years. Chief Tomlin made it clear that Severide cannot continue with just Capp and Tony, forcing a significant structural change for the team and the captain's leadership style.