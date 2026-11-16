Chicago Fire Season 15 Cast Shake-Up: Hollis and Jansen Leave Firehouse 51

Chicago Fire Season 15 Episode 6 confirms the departure of probies Hollis and Jansen from Firehouse 51. Discover their new assignments and future prospects in the series.

Chicago Fire has announced significant roster changes in Season 15, Episode 6, confirming that probationary firefighters Hollis and Jansen are leaving Firehouse 51. This development follows the recent exit of Joe Cruz, adding to the show's ongoing transformation as it navigates the post-Cruz era.

Rotational Probies Receive New Assignments

The cast shake-up concludes the tenure of Hollis and Jansen at Firehouse 51, where they served as prominent members of the core cast throughout the season. Their departure was anticipated due to the rotational nature of the firefighter candidate program, which meant their stay was never permanent. By the end of Episode 6, Marcus Burke officially joined Squad 3, while Hollis and Jansen were rotated out to pursue new opportunities within the department.

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Despite leaving the iconic Firehouse 51, both characters secured positive career advancements. Hollis utilized his demonstrated leadership abilities to earn a position with Firehouse 73, a move that aligns well with his skill set. Jansen received a temporary local firefighter position, which holds the potential to become a permanent role in the future. Both remain active firefighters, just not under the command structure of the main station.

New Leadership Era and Squad Dynamics

These personnel shifts occur against a backdrop of major structural changes within the series. Kelly Severide has assumed the role of commanding officer at Firehouse 51 after rejecting a job offer from the Office of Fire Investigations. This promotion solidifies his leadership position and sets the tone for a new era in the station's operations. Marcus Burke has also integrated into the team as a new main character, transitioning from a probationary candidate to a full-fledged firefighter on Squad 3.

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The combination of these changes marks a distinct shift in the show's dynamics. With Joe Cruz having departed in the season 15 premiere following a spinal injury scare that led him to choose family over his career, the station has already undergone significant loss. The addition of Burke and the rotation of Hollis and Jansen further illustrate the evolving nature of the crew as the series moves into its thirteenth year of production.

Future Possibilities for Departing Characters

Although Hollis and Jansen are no longer working at Firehouse 51, their exits are not necessarily permanent. The show has a history of surprising character returns, and their current assignments remain in relative proximity to the main station. This geographic closeness keeps the door open for their return, depending on how the larger narrative unfolds. Their previous interactions with Marcus Burke provide a logical narrative thread for potential future appearances.

However, the probability of their return is less certain than it was when they were part of the daily routine at Firehouse 51. With Jansen and Hollis now on their own distinct paths, crossover opportunities with the main cast will be less frequent. While there is no confirmed word on their immediate return, the flexibility of their positions allows for narrative flexibility in upcoming episodes, keeping their presence in the series alive despite their physical absence from the primary set.