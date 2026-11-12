‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Med’ and ‘P.D.’ Set New Crossover Episodes on NBC in January

Characters from 'Chicago Fire,' 'Med' and 'P.D.' will unite in three new 'One Chicago' crossover episodes airing on NBC in January.

The heroic first responders of the Windy City will unite across three episodes airing back to back on Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 8 to 11 p.m. on NBC.

The episodes will stream on Peacock the following day. One storyline will unfold across the three episodes, for which the logline reads: “An unexpected suspect will be the focus of a dramatic investigation that involves characters from ‘Med,’ ‘Fire’ and ‘P.D.

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'”This is the third consecutive season in which characters of “One Chicago” have joined together in a crossover event. The “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D. ” season premieres currently stand as NBC’s top three shows of the new season.took place in March 2026. In those episodes, Firehouse 51 was called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly went silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency.

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“Their discovery cracked open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy,” per the description. “Chicago Fire” is on its 15th season and stars Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eigenberg, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon and Brandon Larracuente.

“Chicago Med” is on its 12th season and stars Steven Weber, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos, Darren Barnet, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt and An-Li Bogan. And “Chicago P.D. ” is on its 14th season and stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Arienne Mandi, Naiqui Macabroad and Amy Morton. The “One Chicago” series are produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Wolf Entertainment.