Chicago Fire FC retUrns to the postseason for the second consecutive year, facing Charlotte FC in the opening match of the Round One Best-of-3 Series at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday, November 22. Both teams enter with strong offensive records and playoff experience.

Postseason Return and Series Format

Chicago Fire FC is set to make its return to the postseason for a second consecutIve year, marking a significant milestone for the club as they enter the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs . The team will face a challenging opening against Charlotte FC in the inaugural match of a Best-of-3 Series scheduled for Sunday, November 22, at SeatGeek Stadium. This matchup represents the first time these two Eastern Conference rivals have met in playoff history,adding a layer of intensity to an already high-stakes encounter. Following a defeat in their initial meeting in 2022,Charlotte FC dominated the regular season series with five consecutive victories against Chicago. However, the dynamic shifted dramatically in 2025, as the Fire reclaimed momentum by securing four straight wins, including both encounters during the 2026 regular season. This recent head-to-head success under Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter provides the Fire with considerable confidence as they look to seize a one-nil lead in the series.

The broadcast coverage for this pivotal opening game will be extensive, ensuring fans across the nation can follow the action. Every match in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs will be accessible via Apple TV. Specifically, Sunday's Game One, along with select other matches, will be televised on FS1 and FOX Deportes within the United States. For local audiences, the postseason campaign will be transmitted on WLS 890 AM in English and on TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 in Spanish. Additionally, the matches will be available nationwide on Sirius XM FC Channel 188, providing comprehensive access for supporters who prefer audio commentary or streaming alternatives. This widespread availability underscores the growing interest in the league's playoff structure and the specific appeal of the Chicago versus Charlotte rivalry.

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Team Form and Key Player Statistics

Chicago Fire FC enters the playoffs after finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference,a result that solidifies their status as a formidable offensive force. The club has posted consecutive seasons with more than fifty points and sixty goals, demonstrating sustained excellence. The 2026 regular season saw the team score sixty-four goals, marking the third-highest scoring campaign in the club's history. This offensive output trails only the record sixty-eight goals set the previous year and the sixty-seven goals scored in the year 2000. The attack is spearheaded by winger Maren Haile-Selassie, who clinched his second team Golden Boot with thirteen goals this season. Haile-Selassie also contributed a career-high ten assists, playing a crucial role in balancing scoring and playmaking. The arrival of international striker Robert Lewandowski has added significant firepower, with the Polish star finishing his first MLS season with nine league goals. lewandowski's impact was felt particularly strongly at the finish of the season, where he scored three goals in the last two matches,providing timely boosts to the teams standing.

Charlotte FC, conversely,brings a deep well of postseason experience,having qualified for the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. thier offensive unit finished fourth in the league with sixty-six goals,utilizing a diverse array of weapons to torment defenses. The creative engine for Charlotte is midfielder Pep Biel,who recorded a league-leading eighteen assists. This output placed him one assist ahead of perennial MVP candidates Leo Messi and Evander, highlighting his unique influence on the game. The Israeli duo of Idan Toklomati and Liel Abada both scored in the double digits, providing consistent goal threat while Biel orchestrated attacks. The addition of dangerous winger Allan Saint-Maximin further strengthens an already potent attack. Defensively, Charlotte is anchored by USMNT captain Tim Ream and goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, who recorded an MLS-leading one hundred and fifty-eight saves. This balance of high-scoring offense and resilient defense makes Charlotte a persistent threat in any playoff series.

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Squad Availability and Historical Context

The historical record for Chicago Fire FC in the postseason highlights both long-term participation and recent local success. Sunday's match will mark the club's fifteenth appearance in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Throughout forty-seven postseason matches, the Fire have compiled a record of twenty-two wins, eighteen losses,and seven draws. Their performance at SeatGeek Stadium during these high-pressure games shows a record of five wins, seven losses, and four draws in twenty-six home playoff matches. However,the squad has enjoyed recent triumphs in Bridgeview, notably opening the 2025 postseason with a three-to-one victory over Orlando City SC in the Eastern Conference Wild Card match on October 22. This recent success provides a psychological edge and a template for how to execute in crucial home fixtures. The team's ability to perform under pressure is further evidenced by players like Robin Lod,who has starred in all though one postseason match since 2019. Lod scored twice and provided three assists in thirteen games for his former club, Minnesota United FC, showcasing a clutch gene that he will bring to Chicago.

Looking at individual player histories against Charlotte, several Fire squad members have demonstrated effectiveness in this specific rivalry. Philip Zinckernagel has recorded two goals and two assists in his first three matches against the Crown, including scoring in a forty-one regular season victory and a four-three win over the Liga MX All-Stars in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game. Robert Lewandowski's two goals in his only appearance against Charlotte are tied with Zinckernagel for most scored against this opponent among the current squad. Johan Gómez also scored his first MLS goal against Charlotte, matching the contributions of players like Robin Lod, Jonathan Bamba, and Mauricio Pineda, who have too found the net in this rivalry. Lod currently leads the team with three assists against Charlotte, including the game-winning assist on August first. These individual narratives add depth to the teams overall strategy, as key players look to replicate past successes on the biggest stage.

Starting Lineup and Tactical Setup

Head Coach Gregg Berhalter has named a starting eleven for Game One with the explicit goal of taking a one-nil lead in the series. The lineup features two changes from the Fire's last regular season lineup,signaling a tactical shift to maximize playoff performance. Jack Elliott will don the captains armband at center back, leading the defensive unit alongside Andrew Gutman. Elliott is making his second straight postseason appearance with the club, bringing stability to the back line. At the forefront of the attack, Robert Lewandowski will make his MLS Cup Playoffs debut. The multiple league title winner in Europe will line up alongside Maren Haile-Selassie, the 2026 Fire Golden Boot holder. this pairing combines European pedigree with consistent domestic scoring prowess. Philip Zinckernagel, who finished with a squad-leading thirteen assists in the regular season, will play on the wing, supported by Jonathan Bamba on the right side to provide width and crossing options.

The midfield and defensive structure include Anton Salétros and Dje D'Avilla,who will support the attack and aid control the tempo of the game. Chris Brady will be in goal for the third time in his postseason career,having finished the season with a career-high fourteen wins. Brady's reliability between the posts is crucial for a team looking to secure an early advantage. Available off the bench are goalkeeper Josh Cohen; defenders Leonardo Barroso and Andreas Hanche-Olsen; midfielders André Franco, Robin Lod, Mauricio Pineda, and Anzor Mekvabishvili; and forwards Puso Dithejane and Johan Gómez. These substitutes offer tactical flexibility and fresh legs for the latter stages of the match. though, the team faces some defensive concerns, as defender Sam Rogers is unavailable due to a lower body injury. Additionally, Noah Allen, who started all six postseason contests for Inter Miami CF last season including the 2025 MLS Cup final, is also sidelined with a lower body matter. The absence of Allen, who is now with Chicago, removes a key defensive option, placing greater responsibility on Elliott and Gutman to maintain a clean sheet against Charlotte's high-powered offense.