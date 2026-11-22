They're now two-for-two in postseason appearances under the former US men's national team leader, with home-field advantage in the first round.

It's been quite a turnaround, and their high-profile head coach is hoping they're just scratching the surface. When Gregg Berhalter arrived in Chicago, the Fire had only made the playoffs once in the previous 12 seasons.

They're now two-for-two in postseason appearances under the former US men's national team leader, with home-field advantage in the first round. For coach Gregg Berhalter, the team's second straight playoff appearance is a culmination of hard work.

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"It's a culmination of a lot of work by a lot people, starting with the player group, they've been fantastic. These are the aspirations that we have. We want to be a world-class club, and you can only do that if you're consistently playing for championships," he said.

"There's a lot of parity in MLS. We know on our day we can beat any given team. And now it's about how do we put those performances together in each round that we play.

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" "Last year, wild-card spot, just getting there was an accomplishment after years. But now, where we want to go, set our eyes on Top 4 finish. Fortunately, we did that — two years in a row, but we want to keep going," said defender Jonathan Dean.back in July and his impact he's had is part of the reason this team believes they may have a playoff run in them.

"He's brought a lot. First thing within the group, you know, it's an example of longevity, an example of professionalism. You know, Nationwide, it's given us a lot of attention as a club. We're the second-highest attended games away from home.

Knowing Robert, the way I do, for him it's all about winning. How does he help a group win a championship, and that's going to be what this next month is about," Berhalter said. Lewandowski and three other Fire players were away from the team for an international break that fell right before the MLS playoffs. Lewandowski returned from the Polish national team on Wednesday.

"We have jet lag mitigation strategies that we work with — nutrition, rest, supplementation, all that's important, but I'm sure there'll be some fatigue. But again, you know, a lot of teams are dealing with this, and, you know, it's just part of it. ," Berhalter said.

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"It's great for them, you know, to go and represent their country and play, but for us, it's still kind of that weird, you know, you're here and there, training, and then they're gone, but it's a lot of it. We continue to do what we've done all year," Dean said. Two more victories and they'll get past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

The Fire face Charlotte FC in game one of their best-of-three first-round series Monday at 5:30 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium. Game 2 will be next Saturday in Charlotte. No. 13 Iowa shuts out Illinois with 34-17 win to help playoff hopesMultiple units damaged in fire at Denver condominium building