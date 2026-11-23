The family of Dantrell Davis is once again confronting the pain of a loss that shook Chicago more than three decades ago after a judge vacated the murder conviction of the man accused of killing the 7-year-old boy.

The family of Dantrell Davis is once again confronting the pain of a loss that shook Chicago more than three decades ago afterAnthony Garrett remains in custody while the Cook County State's Attorney's Office decides whether to retry the case.

But for Davis' relatives, the court ruling has reopened wounds that never fully healed. Family members and friends gathered Saturday near the site of the shooting in what remains of the former Cabrini-Green neighborhood. Much of the housing development has been redeveloped since Davis was killed in 1992, but an honorary street sign bearing his name marks the area where the tragedy unfolded.

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On Oct. 13, 1992, Davis was walking to Jenner Elementary School with his mother when he was shot in the head. The killing drew national attention and became a symbol of the violence that plagued public housing developments at the time. Garrett was arrested the same day as the shooting and signed a confession the following morning. Last week, a judge vacated his conviction after determining the confession was likely the result of police torture, ordering a new trial.

Child heard saying 'Daddy, please don't kill me' in 911 call about murder-suicide in Florida: police"Two families lost lives. We lost a lot of time. Dantrell will never be home, but I hope my father will be," said Tamika Henderson, Garrett's daughter. For Davis' relatives, the decision has raised difficult new questions about who was responsible for the killing.

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"We don't want the wrong man locked up or anything. If he didn't do it, who did it?

" said cousin Monique Hawkins. "This is never going to end till the day she dies," Massey said of Davis' mother. "No matter what, this is never going. That was her only child.

" The Cook County State's Attorney's Office has not commented publicly on its next steps. Garrett is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 7. Woman found fatally shot in Glen Ellyn; suspect dies after pursuit ends in Geneva crash, police sayChicago weather: Falling PM temps Sunday