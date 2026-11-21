The family of a 16-year-old student is demanding accountability after they say he was severely beaten in a Chicago school fight and suffered serious head injuries. Video captured on a cellphone shows portions of the altercation.

A Chicago family is seeking accountability after a fight at Noble Schools' Butler College Prep left 16-year-old Rashawn Owens hospitalized. The family of a 16-year-old student is demanding accountability after they say he was severely beaten in a fight at Noble Schools' Butler College Prep and suffered serious head injuries.

Video captured on a cellphone shows portions of the altercation, which left Rashawn Owens on the hallway floor. The video was blurred because minors appear in the footage. Speaking outside the University of Chicago Medical Center, Owens' family said the teen is recovering from significant injuries sustained in the fight.

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"This is not the first altercation that happened there with my grandson, but this is the very last," said his grandmother, Kizzy Williams. "They did a scan of his brain to notice that he was bleeding in three different spots," Williams said.

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"My issue is with the school because as of last year this was supposed to be squashed. Why is this still going on? " Fears said.