Four Wagner family members underwent open-heart surgery months apart due to Loeys-Dietz syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that increases the risk of aortic dissection. After 19 years of research into their family history, they hope to spark conversations about hereditary heart health.

“Family history is a strong predictor of outcomes, so we knew they were essentially ticking time bombs," Dr. Christopher Mehta said. Four family members from a Chicago suburb had to have open-heart surgery just months apart after discovering they all had a rare genetic disorder and were"ticking time bombs.

" Now, the Wagner family said they hope their story inspires a new kind of conversation around the Thanksgiving table, a life-threatening tear in the aorta. The unexpected emergency left Annette Wagner on a quest to find out if family history could have played a role.

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“I went back to my hometown of Nova Scotia and took skin biopsies and blood samples from as many relatives as I could get to come to the house,” she said. “I submitted them to a research study trying to find the source of aortic dissections and never heard anything for 19 years. "Each person submitted carried a gene for a rare condition known as Loeys-Dietz -- and that included three of Wagner's children.