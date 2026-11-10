Chicago family asks Trump administration to reconsider deportation of mother detained for 9 months

A Chicago family is asking the Trump administration to reconsider the deportation of a mother of three who has been held in immigration detention centers for more than nine months despite having lived legally in the U.S. for decades.

A Chicago family is asking the Trump administration to reconsider the deportation of a mother of three who has been held in immigration detention centers for more than nine months despite having lived legally in the United States for decades.

The family of Martha Gutierrez said she was born in Mexico but has lived in Chicago since 1990 as a legal permanent resident. According to her relatives, Gutierrez traveled to Mexico in February and has been detained in the United States ever since. Her family said she is facing deportation to Mexico because of two retail theft charges in Illinois that they say had already been resolved.

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The detention has taken a significant toll on her daughters, who say they have been forced to navigate daily life without their mother's support.

"I ask the judge to please free her. Please let her return home with us. I ask the judge to see her as a person," daughter Irma Serrano said. Gutierrez's daughter, Nathalie Vargas, recently celebrated her 10th birthday without her mother.

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Nathalie and her two sisters are now appealing to federal officials to allow Gutierrez to remain in the United States.

"It's just lonely and dull, and you can tell the sadness in everybody. We've been through a lot, but my mom has always been there for us, helping us, making sure we knew how to be independent," daughter Mariaelena Serrano said. Gutierrez is scheduled to appear before an immigration judge Tuesday morning in Tennessee for what the family described as her final hearing.

Relatives contend that Gutierrez is not a criminal and note that she has traveled to Mexico several times over the past few decades without incident. Pastor Julie Contreras of United Giving Hope said she is filing a clemency request with Gov. JB Pritzker in an effort to intervene in the case. She is also urging President Donald Trump to reconsider the scope of his immigration enforcement policies.

"I love my sovereign nation. I'd pick up an arm to defend it, but I would never do it at the cost of destruction of families. Only God has that right. And if you're listening to this, sir, free Martha Gutierrez," Contreras said.

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The family's plea comes after Trump said during a recent interview with "60 Minutes" that some people believe immigrants who are working and contributing to society should be allowed to remain in the country.

"And there's a large part of the country that think that they should be allowed to stay if they're good people working in a landscaping company, or working in a hotel, or doing something, right? And in some cases, paying taxes. And a large group of people think that they should be allowed to stay," Trump said. Gutierrez's immigration hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Tennessee, where a judge will determine the next step in her case. Mother charged in OD death of 12-year-old daughter: Joliet police