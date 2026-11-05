Chicago Election Board Admits Coding Error Caused Ballot Shortages

The Chicago Board of Elections confirms a coding error led to ballot shortages on Election Day, causing long lines and voter frustration across multiple precincts in the city.

A significant technical failure during the recent election cycle has disrupted voting procedures across Chicago, leading to widespread ballot shortages at numerous polling locations. The Chicago Board of Elections officially acknowledged that a specific coding error in their computerized calculation systems resulted in inaccurate quantities of ballot styles being printed and distributed to voters on Election Day.

Core Details of Technical Failure

The root cause of the disruption was identified as a flaw in the software used to generate ballot style quantities for split precincts. Julie Metea, a spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Elections, stated in an email that the system transposed the counts of various ballot styles within these specific districts. While the total number of ballots provided to each precinct was correct, the distribution among different ballot types was flawed, leading to critical shortages of certain ballots while others were oversupplied.

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Split precincts are defined as polling places situated on district lines where voters may require up to six or seven different ballot styles depending on their residential address. Out of the 1,291 total precincts in the city, 491 are classified as split precincts, representing approximately 38 percent of all voting locations. Although not every split precinct experienced issues, those affected faced insufficient quantities of one ballot style alongside an excess of another.

Voter Frustration and Aldermanic Response

Voters on the North, South, and West Sides of Chicago reported significant delays and expressed anger over the lack of available paper ballots. Eleazar Garza, a voter in Pilsen, described waiting repeatedly while staff informed him that he had to wait longer. Meredith Anderer from the First Ward noted that her polling place explicitly told them they had run out of paper ballots entirely.

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Tahya Bailey, casting her vote in West Chatham, confirmed that ballots had indeed run out and expressed visible irritation with the situation. First Ward Alderman Daniel La Spata witnessed the shortage firsthand at the Goethe Elementary School polling location. He recalled calling the Board of Elections at 3:30 p.m. to request more paper ballots, only to see printing begin two hours later. La Spata emphasized the stakes, noting that many school board races in his area were decided by margins of less than one percentage point.

Institutional Investigation and Future Steps

The Chicago Board of Elections declined requests for an on-camera interview but issued a statement apologizing to voters for the errors that slowed down lines at certain precincts. The Board described the incident as unprecedented in the city's history and announced that its IT Department has already implemented additional automated validation checks and system safeguards. These new measures are designed to identify and prevent similar calculation errors before ballot quantities are sent to the printing vendor.

An ongoing investigation is currently underway to determine the exact scope of the problem. The Board aims to identify the total number of precincts that ran out of one or more ballot styles during the election. Meanwhile, Alderman La Spata is urging the public to voice their concerns at a Chicago Board of Elections budget committee hearing scheduled for November 9. He stressed that trust in the electoral process is easily broken and difficult to repair, calling for immediate action to restore faith in free and fair elections.