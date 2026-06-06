Chicago Department of Transportation employee struck and killed while riding bike in Bridgeport

A Chicago Department of Transportation employee was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Friday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

A Chicago Department of Transportation employee was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Friday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood. Chicago police said a 35-year-old man was riding a bike in the 3200 block of South Halsted Street around 4:40 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.

Streetsblog Chicago reports the man was riding in an unprotected bike lane when someone in a parked car opened their door in his path. When the cyclist hit the door, he was thrown into traffic and hit by a passing semi-truck. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Chicago Department of Transportation confirmed the victim was an employee of the department.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved colleague," a CDOT spokesperson said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. " CDOT said the victim worked for the city's Complete Streets team – which aims to make streets safer for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit – and previously led CDOT's bike parking program for several years.

"He was a dedicated public servant who devoted his career to making Chicago's streets safer and more accessible for everyone," a CDOT spokesperson said. "His loss is being felt deeply across the department, and he will be greatly missed. " CBS News Chicago is not naming the victim until it has been confirmed his family has been notified of his death.

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