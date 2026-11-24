The Chicago Cubs addressed their urgent need for starting pitching by signing a veteran left-handed pitcher on Monday night. The deal includes financial deferrals that reduce the net present value of the contract. The 29-year-old former All-Star posted a strong 1.81 ERA during his 2025 season, and the team hopes he will replicate that performance. This acquisition marks a significant step for the Cubs, although other prominent free-agent lefties have already signed elsewhere, leaving options like Robbie Ray and Kris Bubic available on the market.

Aug 27, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason desperately needing to address their starting pitching staff. That's exactly what they did on Monday night.. Passan also reported that the contract includes "deferrals that will bring the net present value down slightly.

Also read How the Tarik Skubal Signing Could Impact the Cubs’ Free Agency Plans

" The formerlikely hope the 29-year-old's numbers will be more comparable to his 2025 stats, when he had a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts. If the 2021 National League All-Star performs as well as he did during some of his best seasons, this could be a strong first step inSep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of game one of the Wild Card round for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Petco Park.

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Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, two of the top left-handed starters in this year's free-agent class are no longer available. But teams still have multiple. Other free-agent lefties include Robbie Ray, Kris Bubic, and Foster Griffin. Kyle Freeland and Patrick Sandoval are also potential buy-low candidates after both hurlers faced adversity in 2026.

Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.