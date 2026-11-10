Chicago Cubs Outfielder Seiya Suzuki Approaching Free Agency

Seiya Suzuki is coming off a strong season with the Chicago Cubs and will now hit free agency, making him a potential fit for the Chicago White Sox.

Aug 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki runs after hitting a double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eight inning at Wrigley Field.

Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. It wasn't all that surprising for Tristan Peters, given that he made the All-Star team.

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Meanwhile, Sam Antonacci became a fan favorite by doing everything right, despite having come up as an infielder. Braden Montgomery did not receive any votes, which also wasn't a surprise. Despite hitting a walk-off home run in his MLB debut, he otherwise struggled compared to the other rookies in the lineup. In the playoffs, he didn't even hit his playing weight.

As important as Montgomery was to them in 2026, the Sox will need to upgrade in right field if they want to get to the next level. With money to spend, they might only need to look 8 miles north for the solution.

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Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki reacts after a single in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectis coming off perhaps his best season with the Cubs, but he will now hit free agency.

The Cubs haveAll things considered, Suzuki would be the perfect hitter for the Sox to slot in the middle of their order. He slashed .270/.368/.473 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs last season. Although he would be prone to striking out like many of the biggest hitters on the Sox, it would be something they live with if he gets on base enough and brings enough runs home.

Of course, the big question is whether the Sox want Suzuki to be the first player in franchise history to ever receive a $100 million contract. He's 32 years old, but he'll be demanding at least that much. Most fans probably would prefer to see that contract go to someone younger and with a little more upside. Even so, the Sox would be remiss not to at least inquire about Suzuki's services.

As nice a story as Montgomery provided, it's time for the franchise to get serious about seeing how far it can go with this young core. Every contending team needs a productive veteran in its lineup, and the Sox can't rely on Andrew Benintendi for much longer. You can't always reliably replace a rookie with a veteran, but Suzuki for Montgomery seems like a reasonable swap if they find it financially feasible.

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And it should be, considering how much money the Sox have to spend. Whether they want to spend it in this way, however, is a different matter altogether. After nearly eight years on newspaper night desks, Geoffrey began a lengthy tenure with Fighting Irish Wire to cover Notre Dame athletics for USA TODAY. He continues covering the Irish and other college football stories for The Voice of College Football.

He also covers prep sports for the Daily Herald and Chicagoland Soccer, writes about Chicago sports for Da Windy City and helps run Chicago Bulls Confidential. He received a bachelor's degree from North Central College in 2011 and a master's degree from DePaul University in 2016. He hosts a World Series history podcast and hopes to visit every MLB stadium, so far having checked off 20 current ballparks and four demolished ones.