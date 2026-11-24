The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a six-year, $120 million deal with Japanese star Teruaki Sato, a two-time Central League Triple Crown winner who is expected to play right field.

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a six-year, $120 million contract with Japanese infielder and outfielder Teruaki Sato, according to reports confirmed Tuesday by sources to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 27-year-old won the Central League Triple Crown this year with the Hanshin Tigers, hitting .306 with 39 home runs and 106 RBI in 143 games. Sato is a two-time Triple Crown winner in Japan's Central League and is coming off back-to-back dominant seasons at the plate. During his 2025 campaign with Hanshin, Sato hit 40 home runs, drove in 102 runs and stole 10 bases. He also won a Gold Glove award at third base last year.

Also read Chicago Cubs land Teruaki Sato in blockbuster free agent signing

Sato Expected to Replace Seiya Suzuki in Right Field

Sato represented Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, registering three hits and two RBI in 12 plate appearances during the tournament. After seeing action at third base and in the outfield, Sato is expected to play corner outfield in Chicago. The Cubs are likely to use Sato in right field, replacing free agent Seiya Suzuki.

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Sato played 45 games in the outfield over the last two years in Japan and is five years younger than Suzuki, making him the more attractive option. Suzuki, who routinely played corner outfield for the Cubs during his tenure, is an unrestricted free agent after declining the Cubs' qualifying offer worth approximately $23 million. Ian Happ, Chicago's longtime left fielder, is also a free agent after spending 10 seasons with the Cubs.

The Cubs are no stranger to signing top-end talent from Japan, having signed Suzuki to a five-year contract in 2022 and starting pitcher Shota Imanaga to a four-year deal in 2024. The addition of Sato gives the Cubs another lethal left-handed batter to pair alongside National League MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong. The team is planning on replacing Happ with youngster Pedro Ramirez in left while Crow-Armstrong will play between Ramirez and Sato after winning league MVP in 2026.

Cubs Sign Rogers and Sato to Bolster Roster

In less than 24 hours, the Cubs have reportedly signed two players on contracts valued at a total of $240 million. The additions of Rogers, which came Monday night, and Sato fill two huge holes on the Cubs roster though it doesn't necessarily vault them into another tier of contending status. Right now, they're essentially replacing talent that's leaving, like Suzuki and potentially up to four free agent pitchers in Shota Imanaga, Clay Holmes, Kevin Gausman and David Peterson.

But it does get them younger, both in the field and on the mound. The Cubs ranked first in run scoring in 2026, so Sato's addition gives them a chance to keep their elite offense near the top of the league rankings. Chicago possessed one of the best defensive units in baseball last season, but a slew of injuries across its rotation ended up being an inevitable downfall.

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With two big acquisitions over the last 24 hours, before the Dec. 1 labor stoppage, the Cubs won't need to scramble to add high quality talent at the last minute. The team still has plenty of roster needs, though most of it will now revolve around their pitching staff after the addition of Sato. At the moment, Rogers and holdovers Edward Cabrera and Javier Assad make up the bulk of their rotation.