Chicago crime overnight: 2 shootings leave 3 men wounded on South Side

Here's what happened overnight across Chicago, according to police.

All three victims were hospitalized in good condition. Three men were wounded in two separate shootings overnight on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The first shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of South State Street in the Chatham neighborhood. Police said two men, ages 18 and 49, were inside a vehicle when they heard gunfire and realized they had been shot. The pair drove to the 8700 block of South Ada Street, where they called for help. The 18-year-old was shot in the thigh and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Morgan Park shooting Several hours later, around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a 52-year-old man was wounded in the 11000 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Police said the man heard gunshots and then felt pain. He was struck in the left leg and took himself to Palos Community Hospital in good condition. It remains unclear what led to the gunfire in both incidents and if the victims were targeted.

Chicago weekend crime statsPolice reported 15 shooting incidents across the city between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Those shootings left 20 people shot, including both fatal and non-fatal victims. Police also reported seven homicides during the same period.





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