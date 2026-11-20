Chicago City Council votes 45-5 to hire an independent investigator for the city budget after Mayor Brandon Johnson loses his third CFO to integrity concerns.

Chicago City Council members voted decisively on Wednesday to hire an independent investigator to review the city's budget and spending, marking a significant defeat for Mayor Brandon Johnson. The overwhelming 45-5 vote reflects deep-seated suspicion among aldermen regarding the financial management of the city. This action comes as the city struggles with deeply troubled pensions that are consuming an increasing portion of available cash.

Overwhelming Vote for Financial Review

The City Council moved forward with the investigation after determining that external oversight was necessary to clarify the city's fiscal situation. Aldermen expressed growing frustration with the lack of transparency and the mounting financial irregularities. The decision to bring in an outside firm signals a major shift in power dynamics within Chicago's municipal government.

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Mayoral Isolation and Staffing Crisis

Mayor Brandon Johnson has faced increasing isolation in his office, becoming one of the least powerful mayors in a city historically known for strong executives. He maintains a very small political coalition and is frequently bucked by aldermen who feel emboldened to seek their own political spotlights. This week's vote is the latest in a series of embarrassments for Johnson over the city's finances, highlighting his weakened grip on the administration.

CFO Resignation and Integrity Claims

The push for an independent review followed the resignation of Johnson's Chief Financial Officer last week, who cited integrity concerns. She stated that she was committed to upholding the highest standards of financial integrity and transparency. However, she concluded that continuing in the role would compromise her professional obligations and integrity, prompting her step down. This was the third CFO Johnson had lost within a single year, raising further alarms about administrative stability.

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Political Retaliation and Pension Pressures

In response to the resignation, Johnson and Comptroller Michael Belsky accused the former CFO of improprieties, a move that only heightened council suspicions. The fallout has exacerbated concerns about the city's handling of funds, particularly regarding the allocation of hundreds of millions of dollars. Critics point to the city's spending on housing, healthcare, and legal assistance for migrants, noting a total of $639.6 million in such expenditures. These costs, combined with pension obligations, have strained the city's financial resources significantly.

Future Implications for City Governance

The independent investigator's mandate will likely delve into how funds were allocated and why financial oversight failed to prevent the current crisis. The council's action sets the stage for potential reforms and increased scrutiny of the mayor's spending habits. With the council's trust eroded, Johnson faces a difficult path forward in governing the city. The vote underscores a clear break between the executive branch and the legislative body, leaving the mayor's authority further diminished as the investigation proceeds.