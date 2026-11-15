Chicago Christkindlmarket Opens Friday, Nov. 20: Locations and Hours

Three Chicago-area Christkindlmarkets open Friday, Nov. 20, in Aurora, the Loop and Wrigleyville, with hours that vary by location through the end of the season.

The Chicago-area Christkindlmarket s, a set of German-style Christmas markets, open for the 2026 season on Friday, Nov. 20. Three locations are running this year: RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Daley Plaza in Chicago's Loop and Gallagher Way in the city's Wrigleyville neighborhood. NBC 5 Chicago has compiled the dates, addresses and hours visitors need before heading out for the holiday season.

The markets mark the event's 30th anniversary, and each location follows its own schedule for opening days, closing dates and daily hours. The NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which airs local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is also available on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo, computers, phones and the NBC 5 Chicago app.

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Locations and Opening Dates for Each Chicago Christkindlmarket

All three Chicago-area Christkindlmarkets open for the season on Friday, Nov. 20, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Daley Plaza in the Loop and Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville.

The Daley Plaza market is located at 50 W. Washington St. in Chicago's Loop. It opens at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, and runs through Christmas Eve.

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The RiverEdge market is located at 360 N. Broadway in Aurora. It opens for the season on Friday, Nov. 20, and closes on Christmas Eve.

The Gallagher Way market is located outside Wrigley Field at 3635 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood. It opens at 11 a.m. on Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 31, making it the last of the three Chicago-area markets to close at the end of the season.

Daily Hours at Daley Plaza, Gallagher Way and RiverEdge

Each Christkindlmarket sets different daily hours, with the Daley Plaza, Gallagher Way and RiverEdge markets all adjusting their schedules on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

At Daley Plaza, the market is open daily from 11 a.m. On Fridays and Saturdays it closes at 9 p.m. From Sunday through Thursday it closes at 8 p.m.

At Gallagher Way, the market opens at 11 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and closes at 9 p.m. On Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. From Monday through Thursday, the market is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

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At RiverEdge in Aurora, the market closes at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Holiday Hours, Special Weeks and the 2026 Mug

Special holiday hours apply at all three markets on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, and the Gallagher Way and RiverEdge markets also have separate schedules on other dates.

On Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, the Daley Plaza market and the Gallagher Way market both run from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. The RiverEdge market is also open from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. on those two days.

The Gallagher Way market also runs from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. during the weeks of Dec. 21 through Dec. 23 and Dec. 28 through Dec. 30, and it runs from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve. At RiverEdge, the market is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Visitors can also purchase the official 2026 mug, which features a new flute-inspired silhouette in pearl white. The design serves as a traditional symbol marking the event's 30th anniversary.