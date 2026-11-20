Video gambling terminals are beginning to appear in Chicago businesses after the city's 2026 budget authorized their use, a move supporters say could provide additional revenue while critics raise concerns.

Video gambling terminals are beginning to appear in Chicago businesses after the city's 2026 budget authorized their use, a move supporters say could provide additional revenue for establishments facing rising costs while critics raise concerns about security and problem gambling.

Among the first Chicago businesses to install the terminals is Miller's Pub in the Loop, where the machines are the newest addition to the more than 90-year-old restaurant.

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"Costs are up and everything. Payroll is up. Food costs are up. Inflation is up, so for us this was the smartest thing that we could do," Gallios said.

The rollout has drawn objections from Bally's Chicago, which is building a casino in River West and claims the terminals violate its agreement with the city. Many expect the machines, which are owned and operated by gaming companies that share profits with the state, municipalities and establishments, to eventually number in the thousands across Chicago.

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"We're not tied to it. I mean, hopefully it's profitable, and it's a source of happiness and entertainment for everybody, and that would be great," he said. While the terminals are new to Chicago, tens of thousands already operate in suburban communities. ABC 7 has also reported extensively on break-ins targeting the cash-filled machines.

Tyrone Muhammad, owner of Prohibition THCafe in the South Loop, said his business was targeted by thieves seeking cash from similar but unregulated sweepstakes terminals. Muhammad said he ultimately removed the machines after the thefts.

"I think they bring in, attract unwanted attention that the store or business may not be expecting," he said. At Miller's Pub, the terminals are located upstairs and monitored by cameras, alarms and a steel shutter intended to deter theft. Opponents of video gaming terminals also worry they could increase problem gambling. A new study prepared for the governor's office urges additional state action aimed at preventing gambling addiction.