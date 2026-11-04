Chicago Bulls Trade Rumors: Fantasy Impact of Norman Powell Movement

Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell faces trade speculation amid a poor 1-6 start. Fantasy managers must assess how this potential move affects Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey, and Buddy Hield.

Early trade speculation has intensified surrounding Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell as the team navigates a difficult 1-6 start to the 2026-27 NBA season. The uncertainty creates a volatile landscape for fantasy basketball managers who must prepare for significant roster restructuring if Chicago decides to move the veteran guard before the deadline. This potential shift threatens to open a massive void in field-goal attempts and perimeter volume, fundamentally altering the offensive hierarchy of the Windy City franchise.

Norman Powell 2025-26 Statistical Production

Powell has continued to deliver elite scoring numbers despite the team's struggles, establishing himself as a primary offensive option. His 2025-26 production included an average of 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He also contributed 2.7 three-pointers per contest while shooting an impressive 47 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.

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This statistical profile defines his role as a high-volume scoring threat and primary floor-spacing asset. Moving Powell would free up a substantial amount of scoring usage and rotational minutes for the remaining players. This redistribution of resources creates immediate buy-low and waiver-wire opportunities for managers who are actively monitoring the Bulls' depth chart for emerging value.

Buzelis Gains Offensive Control With Powell Departure

Matas Buzelis stands to benefit the most from the potential departure of Norman Powell from the starting lineup. With fewer veteran scorers dominating possessions and demanding touches, Buzelis would secure isolated shot-creation opportunities and increased ball distribution in half-court sets. This shift in offensive responsibility is expected to drive immediate improvements in his scoring volume and rebounding totals.

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Additionally, Buzelis is projected to see gains in three-point attempts and defensive stocks, including both steals and blocks. Dynasty and seasonal fantasy managers should strongly consider acquiring Buzelis now, before trade chatter intensifies and inflates his market value. His enhanced offensive control and expanded playmaking share make him the premier buy-low target for second-half breakout potential.

Giddey Playmaking Upside Increases With New Role

Josh Giddey's fantasy upside extends beyond simply receiving additional minutes on the court. His potential rise is directly tied to his ability to control possessions and drive the offense. If Powell is traded away, Giddey would absorb more ball-handling duties, which would logically drive up his assist percentage and overall usage rate within the team's system.

While Giddey already provides a steady baseline for fantasy production through his rebounding capabilities, an increased role in playmaking transforms him into a high-upside streaming target in category-based formats. Managers should view Giddey as a key asset who benefits from structural changes rather than just incremental minute increases. His capacity to fill advanced statistical categories makes him a valuable acquisition if roster moves occur.

Hield Direct Beneficiary Of Perimeter Volume Loss

Buddy Hield emerges as the direct beneficiary of lost perimeter minutes and spot-up three-point opportunities. If Powell is dealt, Hield's playing time and shot selection naturally increase, elevating his status as a reliable source of three-pointers and points in 12-team fantasy leagues. His offensive role becomes more central, allowing him to capitalize on the spacing that Powell previously occupied.

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The changing scenery for Powell does not necessarily dictate a decline in his own fantasy production, as his value depends entirely on his landing spot. A move to a contender could scale back his usage, adjusting his scoring output down while potentially improving his shooting efficiency. Conversely, landing with a roster lacking perimeter scoring allows Powell to retain his high-volume role.

Fantasy managers should not automatically sell low on Powell simply due to trade rumors, as system fit and destination will dictate his final fantasy value. Targeted moves ahead of trade announcements can yield significant roster upgrades for astute managers before the broader market adjusts. Buzelis remains the top long-term target, while Giddey and Hield offer immediate short-term upside if a move occurs.