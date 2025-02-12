Chicago Braces for Winter's Biggest Snowstorm

Get ready for a major snowstorm hitting Chicago today. Fox 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan breaks down the forecast, detailing snowfall accumulations, timing, and temperature impacts.

Chicago is bracing for its most significant snowfall of the winter today. Fox 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan provides a detailed forecast and insights into the anticipated weather conditions. Expect light snow accumulation, potentially up to half an inch, this morning. However, the brunt of the snowfall is anticipated during the afternoon and evening hours, significantly impacting the evening commute. Caplan predicts widespread snowfall ranging from 3 to 6 inches.

As temperatures plummet into the teens overnight, after peaking in the mid-20s this afternoon, the snowfall is expected to subside. The rest of the day tomorrow will showcase clearing skies with temperatures remaining relatively stagnant. Looking ahead to Friday, Valentine's Day, temperatures will rebound into the upper 20s after a frigid start in the single digits. Unfortunately, snowfall will return in the afternoon and evening, potentially hindering travel plans for those venturing out for dinner. Snow showers are anticipated to persist intermittently throughout Saturday. Initial estimates suggest snowfall accumulations on Saturday will be comparable to today's totals. Following Saturday's snowfall, a severe cold snap is expected to grip the region. Temperatures will remain in the teens for the majority of next week, with some areas, particularly those outside the city, experiencing lows potentially dropping below zero





