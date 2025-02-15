Chicago Braces for Second Snowfall This Week

Chicago is expecting another round of snowfall this week, potentially impacting evening commutes. Heavy snowfall is anticipated on Friday, with reduced visibility and hazardous road conditions. An arctic blast is also expected to follow the weekend's snow showers.

Another round of snow is set to hit the Chicago area this week, with evening commuters potentially facing traffic disruptions. The snowfall is anticipated to persist throughout the night before a second wave of snow showers arrives early Saturday afternoon. Although only up to three inches of snow is predicted, Friday's system is expected to bring heavy snowfall, with the possibility of one inch of snow falling per hour.

A surge of heavy snow is currently moving eastward across the region, causing significantly reduced visibility and snow-covered roads. This heavy snowfall period will be short-lived, with the most severe conditions lasting approximately two hours or less. Hazardous conditions are expected across the Chicago metropolitan area until 10 p.m., with persisting conditions in Northwest Indiana until 11 p.m. Following the weekend's potential snow showers, an arctic blast is anticipated, bringing wind chill values below zero by Sunday night and ushering in a frigid start to next week.





