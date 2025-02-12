Chicago Braces for Second Round of Heavy Snow

Chicago is facing another round of heavy snow this week, with the second storm system expected to arrive Friday afternoon and evening. This follows a major winter storm Wednesday that brought more than four inches of snow to the area, causing widespread travel disruptions and school closures. The second storm could dump an additional two to eight inches of snow, potentially impacting the Friday evening commute and continuing through Saturday morning.

The second winter storm system moving in Friday could dump even more snow, the NBC 5 Storm Team warned, with forecast models showing a range of two to eight inches possible. School closures list: More than 100 Chicago-area schools closed for major winter storm\Around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Chicago's western counties will start to see the snow move in, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with snow picking up as the morning goes on. At 9 a.m.

, a winter weather advisory will go into effect for the entire Chicago area and Northwest Indiana, the National Weather Service said. The advisory is not set to expire until 3 a.m. Thursday. \Here is a look at the timing of the highest snowfall rates which could last around 4 to 6 hours in any given location. This is when we expect quickly deteriorating travel conditions! One inch of snowfall per hour is possible in the afternoon, Roman said, with afternoon and evening commutes expected to be impacted, with slush-covered roads, reduced visibility and gusty winds. 'If you don’t have the flexibility to stay home later today, plan ahead for much longer travel times,' the NWS warned. Heavy, steady snow was expected to fall, Roman said. By around 6 p.m., the snow will gradually taper off, with some lingering flurries through midnight. South of I-80, a wintry mix with freezing drizzle was possible. 'The heavier, more impactful snow will last around 4-6 hours in any given location,' the NWS said,'Resulting in quickly deteriorating travel conditions.' On average, the majority of the Chicago area can expect to see between four and five inches of snow, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. South of I-80, where temperatures will be warmer, between two and four inches of snow was possible, along with a wintry mix and freezing rain. The'bullseye' spot with the highest snow totals of around six inches or even more was in northern Lake County, Jeanes said, just south of Waukegan and into Milwaukee. According to the NWS, a winter storm warning was in effect beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday for southern Wisconsin including Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha, with total snow accumulations between five and nine inches possible. 'Travel could be very difficult,' the NWS warned.'The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.'\Wednesday's system is the first of two rounds of snow expected this week, Roman said. While Thursday into Friday morning will be dry, snow will develop again Friday afternoon and evening, Roman said. 'Right as the afternoon and evening commute gets underway,' Roman said, of the timing.'Continuing all night long and into Saturday morning.' That system could result in an additional two to five inches of snow accumulation, Roman said, though another forecast model predicted even more, with seven to eight inches possible





