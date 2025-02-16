Chicago Braces for More Snow, Arctic Blast Expected Next Week

Chicago residents experienced a brief but intense snowfall on Friday, accumulating several inches of snow across the city. The weekend forecast predicts more snow showers, particularly on Saturday, but no winter weather advisories are in effect. Arctic air is expected to arrive early next week, bringing a significant drop in temperatures and potentially hazardous conditions.

Chicago residents experienced a brief but intense snowfall on Friday, accumulating several inches of snow across the city. As the weekend approaches, the forecast predicts more snow showers, particularly on Saturday. However, winter weather advisories are not currently in effect, and most areas are anticipated to receive less than an inch of accumulation. Lake-effect snow could potentially add another two inches to the total by Sunday morning.

\Saturday's temperatures will remain near freezing, with a chance of a wintry mix, including sleet, as the day progresses. While scattered snow is expected throughout the day, heavier bands of moderate snow are possible after sunset. Saturday night will usher in colder temperatures, dropping into the mid-20s, accompanied by gusty winds with potential gusts up to 30 miles per hour. \Sunday will bring a continuation of cold and breezy conditions, with snow showers persisting into the afternoon. As the day progresses, temperatures will plummet, and wind chill values could fall as low as -20 degrees by early Monday morning. The approaching arctic airmass is expected to bring a significant drop in temperatures and potentially cause hazardous conditions early next week





