Chicago Braces for First Major Snowstorm of the Season

Chicago Public Schools Aims to Stay Open Despite Heavy Snowfall

Chicago Public Schools ( CPS ) aims to keep schools open during the winter season, but acknowledges that heavy snow, extreme cold, or extreme heat could necessitate closures or shifts to e-learning. While over 100 schools across Chicago and its suburbs announced closures or e-learning days on Wednesday morning due to accumulating snowfall, CPS had not issued any similar announcements as of 7 a.m. The district emphasized its commitment to minimizing disruptions to student learning and meals.

CPS outlined a comprehensive decision-making process for school closures, considering factors such as air temperature, wind chill, snowfall and ice accumulation, road accessibility, heating and cooling system functionality, safe student transportation, and air quality. The district assures that maintenance crews regularly test heating systems and each school has a snow removal plan in place to ensure clear pathways for students and staff.The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to bring heavy, steady snow, with an inch per hour possible. The snow is anticipated to move in from Chicago's western counties around 8 a.m., intensifying throughout the morning. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the entire Chicago area and Northwest Indiana starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until 3 a.m. Thursday. Travel disruptions are expected, particularly during the afternoon commute. The heaviest snow is predicted to last 4-6 hours in any given location, leading to rapidly deteriorating road conditions. Areas south of I-80 may experience a mix of snow, freezing drizzle, and freezing rain. Northern Lake County, south of Waukegan and extending into Milwaukee, is projected to receive the highest snowfall totals, potentially six inches or more. A winter storm warning is in effect for southern Wisconsin, including Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha, with 5-9 inches of snow possible. This snowstorm is the first of two rounds expected this week, with additional snow anticipated Friday afternoon and evening, continuing through Saturday morning





