Chicago Braces for Extreme Cold, City Opens Warming Centers

The city of Chicago and Cook County are preparing for a week of frigid temperatures with highs barely reaching single digits and lows dipping below zero. To combat the harsh weather, numerous warming centers are available throughout the city and county, offering shelter, warmth, and essential services to residents in need.

A wave of frigid temperatures is set to grip the Chicago area throughout the coming week. Forecasters predict daytime highs will struggle to reach single digits, with overnight lows plummeting into negative territory. This extreme cold poses a significant concern for residents, particularly those experiencing homelessness or lacking adequate heating in their homes.

In response, the city of Chicago and Cook County have activated a network of warming centers to provide refuge from the harsh weather. These warming centers are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, offering a safe and warm haven for individuals in need. Chicago Park District facilities and Chicago Public Libraries will also open their doors to the public during their regular operating hours, providing additional spaces for residents to seek warmth. For those requiring assistance outside of typical business hours, the city has established a 311 hotline. Residents can call 311 to request placement in a designated shelter or to inquire about the well-being of seniors or unhoused individuals. The hotline can also be used to report inadequate heating in residential buildings, ensuring that vulnerable populations are not left exposed to the freezing temperatures.Furthermore, the city has developed the CHI311 mobile application, which connects users directly with vital city services, including information about warming center locations. For detailed information and updates regarding warming center operations, residents are encouraged to visit the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services website. Cook County is also offering warming centers in suburban locations. These centers are open from noon on Sunday until 5:00 pm on Tuesday, providing shelter and refreshments to those affected by the cold weather. Pets are welcome at these centers, provided they are transported in cages or carriers.





