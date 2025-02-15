Chicago Braces for Cold Snap After Brief Warm Spell

Chicago experiences a temporary warm spell with temperatures near normal, but faces another round of snow and a significant drop in temperature next week.

Chicago is experiencing a temporary reprieve from the recent winter chill, with temperatures expected to reach near normal levels today, hitting a high of 35 degrees. However, the city remains under the threat of additional snowfall. Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl provides the latest forecast. \The city is grappling with sporadic winter weather , with a likelihood of snow showers this afternoon that could accumulate an extra inch of snow.

A brief period of wintry precipitation, including a mix of snow and other forms, is also anticipated south of Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon and extending into the evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Tonight, the risk of light snow and flurries persists, with an additional inch of accumulation possible. \Waves of snow are predicted to continue throughout Sunday, though periods of dry weather are also anticipated. While the expected precipitation is not expected to be significant, temperatures will remain in the mid to low-20s overnight. Sunday's temperatures will remain relatively close to average, with highs reaching the upper 20s. The possibility of an isolated snow shower exists on Sunday morning, with an estimated inch of snow accumulation. The weather is projected to clear up by the afternoon. However, a significant shift in weather patterns is on the horizon. Chicago braces for a cold snap next week with temperatures expected to plummet to near 10 degrees during the day and drop just below zero at night, with wind chills reaching as low as minus 15 degrees. Monday morning will see temperatures dip to around minus 2 degrees, with highs only reaching the single digits. While temperatures will experience a slight increase later in the week, highs are expected to remain in the mid to low-teens.





