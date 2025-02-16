Chicago Braces for Bitter Cold After Lake Effect Snow

Light snow from Lake Michigan persists this morning, while a sharp drop in temperatures is expected later this week, bringing with it frigid conditions. Mark Strehl provides the forecast.

Chicagoans are waking up to a lingering winter feel this morning with light snow steadily falling from Lake Michigan. Although temperatures are cooler today, a significant drop in temperatures is expected later this week, bringing with it frigid conditions. Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl provides a detailed forecast. While flurries are scattered inland, areas near the lake might experience an additional inch of snow this morning, making roads slippery and hazardous.

As we progress through the morning and afternoon, the lake effect snow machine will intensify, shifting the snow band southward. The South Shore could accumulate an additional 1 to 3 inches of lake effect snow, potentially causing slick roads and reduced visibility, especially in Northwest Indiana. Later this week, a severe cold front is set to descend upon the region, with Monday morning lows dipping near zero and wind chills plunging between -10 and -20 degrees Fahrenheit, lasting through mid-week.The National Weather Service predicts sub-zero wind chills throughout Monday through Wednesday. On Monday, highs are expected to only reach the mid-teens, while lows could plummet between zero and negative 10 degrees. In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, Chicago area warming centers are scheduled to open this week





